FDA Reverses Juul Ban. What Comes Next?

The U.S.Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has changed its tone on Juul e-cigarettes and vapes as it reverses the ban it put in place on these products two years ago.
The FDA lifted its ban on Juul’s products after conducting additional studies of the products. That includes examining additional information provided by the vape maker.
Also flavoring the FDA’s decision to eliminate the Juul ban is new cases concerning marketing denial. The regulator notes that this has the lifted ban returning the company’s products to in-progress status and isn’t approval.
FDA Reverses Juul Ban: The Next Step
Juul will likely be looking to get its e-cigarettes and vapes approved by the FDA now that the ban is no longer in place. However, it’s unclear how long it might take for that to happen.
Juul said the following about the FDA ban reversal in a statement:
“We remain confident in the quality and substance of our applications and believe that a full review of the science and evidence will demonstrate that our products meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of public health.”
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.