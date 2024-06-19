From Pennies to Paydays: 3 Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 5 Years

Ultra-cheap, low-market capitalization securities – even if they are billed as stocks set to skyrocket – are incredibly risky. Let’s just get that point out there right now. Indeed, you’re going to read a disclaimer at bottom about the dangers of this arena. But again, let’s just make clear this warning from the get-go. Ideas in this realm are treacherous for your financial health.
Having said that, the reason why investors continue to speculate on stocks set to skyrocket is simple: upside potential within a short timeframe. Time, my friends, is money. In fact, it’s even better than money. Because you can always make money and use your money to make even more money. But you cannot use your time to make more time – sorry.
So, in that sense, 20% right freakin’ now is a lot better than 100% five years down the line. I can make a lot of money in five years. That’s the mentality underling this sector. It’s possible to see blistering results quickly.
The rub? You can also see devastating results just as quickly. If you can handle the unpredictability, here are stocks set to skyrocket (maybe).
US Gold (USAU)
Gold exploration and development firm US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) represents one of the most difficult ideas to assess among stocks set to skyrocket. Operating as an upstream specialist, US Gold offers significant northward potential if it hits it big. Unfortunately, that’s difficult to predict based on the financials. The company isn’t profitable, losing $6.72 million in the trailing 12 months (TTM).
Now, plenty of organizations don’t generate profits. However, US Gold also doesn’t generate revenue, which is problematic from an analytics perspective. I mean, how exactly does one go about assigning a valuation to USAU stock? However, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle is up to the task, rating shares a “buy” with a $11 price target.
What’s more, back in January of this year, Jake Sekelsky of Alliance Global Partners also issued a “buy” rating. The expert’s target was even more optimistic with a $15.25 price target.
Fundamentally, the inflationary environment makes commodity-based enterprises intriguing. Further, it’s always possible that given the somewhat disjointed May jobs report, the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates. That just might make USAU one of the stocks set to skyrocket.
Gevo (GEVO)
Operating as a carbon abatement company, Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) falls under the specialty chemicals category of the materials sector. It ranks among the stocks set to skyrocket for its potential ability to help shift the energy paradigm. Per its public profile, Gevo is involved in offering renewable gasoline and diesel, along with isobutanol and sustainable aviation fuel. It also delivers solutions focused on renewable natural gas.
Fundamentally, Gevo aligns with the renewable energy market and enjoys robust prospects. According to Grand View Research, the sector may expand from a valuation of $1.21 trillion in 2023 to $3.6 trillion by 2030. If so, the expansion would translate to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%.
Admittedly, analysts believe that fiscal 2024 sales will only reach $17.64 million, which is up only 2.6% from last year. However, the gold mine centers on fiscal 2025, when sales could soar to $31.05 million. That would imply a gargantuan growth rate of 76%, easily outpacing the underlying sector.
Also, GEVO presently only represents a fraction of the broader renewable energy space. It has so much upside potential, which is why it ranks among the stocks set to skyrocket.
Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)
Based in Israel, Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) falls under the communication equipment category of the technology sector. Per its corporate profile, Gilat provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions and Network Infrastructure and Services. Fundamentally, GILT stock could be viewed under two lenses.
First, according to Verified Market Research, the underlying telecom equipment market size may reach a valuation of $614.87 billion by year’s end. By 2031, the sector could be worth $978.76 billion, implying a CAGR of 6.6%.
Second, Gilat falls under the wider space economy. By one estimate, the space economy could expand at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2023 to 2030. Either way, GILT stock appears to be positioned favorably. Analysts believe that the company could post revenue of $313.9 million in fiscal 2024, implying 18% growth from last year’s print of $266.09 million.
Further, Gilat is profitable, generating net income of $22.89 million during the TTM period or 40 cents per share. Trading at 1.05X trailing-year revenue (and down from 1.43X about one year ago), GILT could be one of the stocks set to skyrocket.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
