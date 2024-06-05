NVDA Stock Forecast: The Next Potential Catalyst Has Nothing to Do With AI

The latest spate of AI chip news is sending Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to new all-time highs. These AI-related developments for Nvidia stock include the AI chip leader’s unveiling of its upcoming Rubin chip platform on June 3.
However, with NVDA’s near-term prospects, there may be more at play than just a continued surge in excitement about this company’s ability to capitalize on the generative artificial intelligence growth trend.
There may be another catalyst in motion as well. It all has to do with Nvidia’s upcoming stock split. The 10-for-1 split won’t increase Nvidia’s value but could boost shares. The reasons for this are twofold, one of which you may not even have been previously aware of.
Nvidia Stock: Why a Post-Split Rally is Very Possible
Given that it has zero impact on fundamentals, it’s easy to assume that an event like a stock split isn’t really a catalyst at all. However, even as NVDA is up following the announcement of the split, a further post-split rally is very possible.
Why? For one, much of the stock’s surge higher after the announcement, arguably this is mainly due to the market’s bullish response to the latest earnings report, plus the reaction to the aforementioned Rubin chip news.
Immediately after the Nvidia stock split, shares could rally again, as investors wager that the split will increase liquidity and retail investor access. With more retail traders dabbling in the stock, shares may even be able to sustain a higher valuation.
Retail investors are less valuation-conscious, and focus more on future growth potential than on current fundamentals.
But beyond just what may happen right after the NVDA split is complete, the split could lead to another positive catalyst for shares.
That would be the addition of Nvidia to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Previously too expensive to be included in the price-weighted index, the split will make it possible to finally add this blue-chip tech stock.
A Steady Climb Before the Next Big Liftoff
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that the stock split and possible Dow Jones inclusion will send Nvidia stock significantly higher.
In fact, given that it’s not just unclear whether NVDA will become a Dow stock, but unclear when it could become a Dow stock, there’s little reason to just buy on this
However, these upcoming and potential catalysts could indeed keep shares steadily climbing higher in the immediate term. For instance, between now, and when Nvidia next reports earnings sometime in mid-to-late August.
There may be some short-lived bouts of weakness. Still, by-and-large, these factors could help NVDA stock stay at, near, or even slightly above current price level.
Then, if what’s past is prelude, shares may be in for another big move liftoff when these results hit the street in a little over two months.
As discussed in prior coverage of NVDA, the company crushed it once again during its fiscal first quarter ending April 2024. Year-over-year, revenue and earnings growth came in at triple digit levels.
While growth is slowing down, Nvidia’s revisions to outlook managed to beat expectations. Upcoming earnings releases, plus further Blackwell and Rubin platform news, could nudge NVDA to new split-adjusted highs.
Bottom Line: Still a Buy at $1,150 per Share
Although I wouldn’t expect life-changing gains with NVDA over the next year, it’s not too late to buy in. This stock still has outperformance potential. Broad market bullishness could stay favorable in the months ahead, even with the Federal Reserve’s continued “higher for longer” stance on interest rates.
Later this year, or in 2025, shares could experience more dramatic moves higher. Yes, at some point, growth for Nvidia will screech to a halt. Above-average growth will not last in perpetuity.
However, with Blackwell’s success out of the gate, and the prospect that high demand for Gen AI chips will make the Rubin platform an instant success two years out, it’s far too early to declare that this AI winner has reached its peak.
As the extended rally appears likely to continue, consider Nvidia still a buy at $1,150 per share.
On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.