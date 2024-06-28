Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Friday and we’re breaking down all of the latest news sending shares higher and lower this morning!
Moving stocks are new orders and agreements, earnings reports, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are soaring over 56% on a distribution agreement and purchase order.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NYSEMKT:OPTT) stock is surging more than 55% after signing an OEM agreement.
- CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) shares are gaining over 41% on a drug development candidate nomination.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is rising more than 19% on a $300,000 order.
- Emerson Radio (NYSEMKT:MSN) shares are heading over 19% higher witout any clear news.
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) stock is increasing more than 19% on a $2.3 billion purchase order.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares are climbing over 12% alongside its latest earnings report.
- American Battery Tech (NASDAQ:ABAT) stock is jumping more than 11% on Friday morning.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares are up over 10% following a reverse stock split to regain compliance.
10 Top Losers
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock is plummeting more than 33% after pricing a public offering.
- Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX) shares are diving over 26% on a proposed public offering.
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock is tumbling more than 26% alongside a Q1 earnings miss.
- Anitra (NYSEMKT:AZTR) shares are taking an over 24% beating on Friday morning.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is dropping more than 20% this morning.
- Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares are falling over 19% after announcing an interim CEO.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is decreasing more than 16% after a rally yesterday.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares are slipping over 14% on reverse stock split news.
- Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock is sliding more than 14% today.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% on an expected sales declinein 2025.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.