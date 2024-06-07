Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Friday as we dig into all of the biggest news affecting shares this morning!
Moving stocks this morning is heavy trading, drug approval, a clinical hold and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock is rocketing more than 118% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are soaring over 54% with strong early morning trading.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) stock is surging more than 22% without any clear news on Friday morning.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) shares are increasing over 22% despite a lack of news today.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock is gaining more than 21% after getting approval for its blood disorder drug.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are rising over 16% with strong early morning trading today.
- Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock is heading more than 15% higher alongside its latest earnings release.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are jumping over 12% with falling short interest.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is getting a more than 12% boost after slipping yesterday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock is plummeting more than 60% after announcing a clinical hold.
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares are diving over 20% after rallying yesterday.
- Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) stock is tumbling more than 19% on merger plans for a company it holds a significant stake in.
- Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) shares are taking an over 18% beating as they continue their recent negative movement.
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock is sliding more than 18% this morning.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are falling over 15% on Friday.
- 36KR (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock is dropping close to 14% today.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEMKT:MITQ) shares are decreasing more than 13% on Friday morning.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock is declining over 13% on insider selling.
- Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% on delisting woes.
