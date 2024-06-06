Why Is Virax Biolabs (VRAX) Stock Up 115% Today?

Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday morning alongside heavy pre-market trading of the biotechnology company’s shares.
The heavy trading of Virax Biolabs stock has more than 15.2 million shares trading hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 58,000 shares. It’s also worth noting that the company’s float is only 1.33 million shares.
This heavy trading of VRAX stock comes without any recent news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings that explain the rally. On that same note, no analyst coverage is behind today’s movement.
One thing worth noting is that VRAX is a penny stock. This comes from Virax Biolabs’ low daily average trading volume, its prior closing price of $1.07 per share and its market capitalization of only $2.527 million.
What That Means for VRAX Stock
Penny stocks are often subject to volatility after attracting the attention of certain types of traders. Considering the lack of news today, this could mean those traders are attempting a pump and dump of VRAX stock.
If that’s the case, traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in Virax Biolabs right now. While shares are currently up, it might no be long before they come crashing back down.
VRAX stock is up 114.5% as of Thursday morning. The shares were down 21.9% year-to-date after markets closed yesterday.
