Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is rocketing close to 158% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares are soaring more than 94% with strong early morning trading.
- Logistic Properties (NYSEMKT:LPA) stock is surging over 50% after recently going public.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares are gaining more than 27% with heavy trading this morning.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock is increasing over 25% with strong trading on Thursday morning.
- Nanoviricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) shares are rising nearly 19% without any clear news on Thursday.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock is heading 18% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ:VNDA) shares are climbing more than 16% as it takes part in a global healthcare conference starting today.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock is jumping over 15% after regaining listing compliance.
- 8×8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) shares are up more than 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is plummeting almost 45% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) shares are diving over 23% after a major rally on Wednesday.
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock is tumbling more than 21% after cutting its revenue outlook.
- Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) shares are taking a 19% beating after rallying in the prior day of trading.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is sliding over 17% as it comes off of a recent rally.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are dropping more than 17% despite taking part in a conference today.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is falling close to 17% on Thursday morning.
- Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are decreasing over 16% after a rally yesterday.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is slipping more than 16% on a proposed secondary stock sale.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 16% after missing Q1 estimates.
