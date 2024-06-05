Why Is Actelis Networks (ASNS) Stock Up 689% Today?

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the company announced a new contract with three U.S. military bases.
This contract will have Actelis Networks providing each of these bases with “cyber-hardened networking technology.” This follows their certifications and placement on the Department of Defense Information Network’s approved products list earlier this year.
Actelis Networks notes that its products offer are one of a kind on this list, including “256-bit MACsec encryption, data fragmentation and scrambling.” These all offer a high level of data protection to empower a security network.
Actelis Networks Chairman and CEO Tuvia Barlev said the following about this contract:
“We have invested significant resources on achieving these critical government security certifications […] We are very pleased to see that those efforts are resulting in new orders and a strong pipeline for our federal market segment.”
How This Affects ASNS Stock Today
News of these contracts is shining an extra strong light on ASNS stock and has investors buying up the shares. This brings with it heavy trading as more than 19 million shares have changed hands as of this writing. That’s well beyond its daily average trading volume of about 321,000 shares.
ASNS stock is up 689.4% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors will find even more of the most recent stock market stories available below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock news and more. All of this info is ready at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- Elon Musk Plans to Give Nvidia (NVDA) Stock a $4 BILLION Boost in 2024
- 5 Investors Betting on MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock in Q1
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.