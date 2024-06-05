Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we dive into all of the biggest ones worth watching on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks are new deals and contracts, earnings reports, stock offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is rocketing more than 821% on a deal to supply technology to three military bases.
- MF International (NASDAQ:MFI) shares are soaring over 139% with heavy trading roughly one month after its public debut.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is surging more than 63% after falling yesterday on an $8 million stock offering.
- WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shares are gaining over 43% on a $1.5 billion takeover deal.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock is rising more than 33% with strong early morning trading.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEMKT:MITQ) shares are increasing over 25% after being granted a new contract.
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock is heading more than 22% higher alongside heavy trading this morning.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares are climbing over 20% on a deal with the Portuguese National Taxi Association.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock is jumping more than 16% after beating third-quarter revenue estimates.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:CLDI) shares are up over 14% on a warrant exercise agreement.
10 Top Losers
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is retreating more than 26% following a rally yesterday.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares are diving close to 23% on a CEO stock sale.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is pulling back over 21% after yesterday’s rally.
- Golden Heaven (NASDAQ:GDHG) shares are tumbling more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) stock is taking an over 15% beating after climbing higher yesterday.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares are sliding more than 14% despite a lack of news today.
- Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) stock is dropping over 14% today.
- ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares are falling more than 12% on Wednesday.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is decreasing over 12% on an updated agreement with CBR Systems.
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.