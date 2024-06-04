Why Is SOBR Safe (SOBR) Stock Up 83% Today?

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the alcohol detection hardware and software company signed agreements with Hired Power and The Firm.
SOBR Safe notes that both companies have made initial purchases of its SOBRsure device. They both plan to replace breathalyzers with these devices following the launch of the company’s enterprise client management software.
Hired Power is a transition company out of Huntington Beach, California, that works with thousands of treatment centers, professionals and clients. The Firm is a Nashville, Tennessee based company that focuses on bridging the gap between addiction and long-term recovery.
What This Means for SOBR Stock
This news is raising morale for SOBR investors and that brings with it heavy trading of SOBR stock as they buy shares. That has more than 226 million shares of SOBR changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at 4.3 million shares.
SOBR stock is up 82.6% as of Tuesday morning. Even so, the stock is still down 5.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.