Microsoft Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest Cloud Job Cuts

Wall Street is abuzz over new Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) layoffs. The tech giant plans to cut as many as 1,500 workers, primarily from its Azure for Operators and Mission Engineering teams and its Mixed Reality program, according to unnamed insiders.
The Azure teams are part of the wider Strategic Missions and Technologies organization, created in 2021 for the purpose of utilizing quantum computing and space in its government cloud infrastructure.
Today’s news follows Microsoft’s announcement last year to cut 10,000 jobs within the first few months of 2023 and restructure the company’s mixed reality and hardware lineups.
“Earlier today we announced a restructuring of the Microsoft’s Mixed Reality organization,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We remain fully committed to the Department of Defense’s IVAS program and will continue to deliver cutting edge technology to support our soldiers. In addition, we will continue to invest in W365 to reach the broader Mixed Reality hardware ecosystem. We will continue to sell HoloLens 2 while supporting existing HoloLens 2 customers and partners.”
Microsoft Layoffs Hint at Troubles in Mixed Reality
Unfortunately, the computer maker has only continued to make layoffs since then as its Mixed Reality tech fell into niche territory. Indeed, Microsoft’s HoloLens, first released in 2015, has been something of a cautionary tale. The device found a new home — and name –under a U.S. Defense Department contract but was found to cause nausea and other conditions in soldiers who used the technology.
While Microsoft will continue to sell its HoloLens 2 headset, released in 2019, Business Insider reported that the company had canceled a third iteration of the tech and had no intention of following up on the model.
Since then, notable rival, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has joined the fray, launching its Vision Pro augmented reality headset back in January of this year. However, even Apple has already scaled back production of the new headset due to low demand.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.