Why Is MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock Up 162% Today?

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is up on Tuesday after the central processing algorithm solutions company announced a joint micro-consciousness quantum research center with WIMI (NASDAQ:WIMI).
MicroAlgo says that its joint research center with WIMI will cover physics, mathematics, medicine, genetics, computer science, biology, polymer chemistry, philosophy, psychology, sociology and other forms of research. It will do so through the four following core research directions.
- Quantum computing and consciousness model.
- Brain-computer interface technology.
- Big data AI and quantum consciousness.
- Quantum-driven generative consciousness.
MicroAlgo said the following about the collaboration with WIMI in a news release.
“From the vision of globalization, the center will integrate the world’s top resources and gather talents from the world, and is committed to becoming an international innovation platform for quantum information science, artificial intelligence, neuroscience and biology, and to lead towards a future where artificial intelligence and quantum science will go hand in hand.”
MLGO Stock Movement Today
MLGO shares are seeing heavy trading on Tuesday alongside this news. That has more than 13 million shares of the stock changing hands. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 759,000 shares.
MLGO stock is up 162.2% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers, the latest Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) news and more. All of this info is good to go at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 13
- GSK Stock Falls as 70,000 Zantac Lawsuits Move Forward. What to Know.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.