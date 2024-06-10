Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into on Monday and we have all of the latest news happening this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a merger, clinical trial results, insider trading and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) stock is rocketing more than 123% after completing its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Plutonian Acquisition.
- Nisun (NASDAQ:NISN) shares are soaring over 19% after announcing a breakthrough in its egg business.
- Prokidney (NASDAQ:PROK) stock is surging more than 18% on positive Phase 2 clinical trial data.
- Logistic Properties of The Americas (NYSEMKT:LPA) shares are gaining over 16% without any clear news this morning.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is increasing more than 13% despite a lack of news today.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares are rising over 10% on insider buying.
- Gamestop (NYSE:GME) stock is heading more than 9% higher after falling 40% on Friday.
- KKR & Company LP (NYSE:KKR) shares are climbing over 8% as it prepares to join the S&P 500 later this month.
- Gct Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) stock is jumping more than 7% today.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares are up over 6% on news that Elliott Management is reportedly taking a large stake in the company.
10 Top Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is diving more than 14% after rallying 58% on Friday.
- Biocardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are tumbling over 12% on Monday morning.
- Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock is taking a more than 7% beating after rallying Friday on its annual report.
- Innate Pharma S.A. ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares are sliding over 7% this morning.
- Terawulf (NASDAQ:WULF) stock is dropping more than 7% on recent insider trading.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares are falling over 5% on news it will leave the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock is decreasing more than 3% today.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares are slipping over 3% this morning.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is dipping more than 3% following shareholder meeting results.
- Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 3%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.