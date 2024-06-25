Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Tuesday as we get into all of the hottest news worth reading about this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, insider buying, offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is rocketing more than 78% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are soaring over 47% with strong early morning trading.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock is surging more than 39% alongside insider buying.
- Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS) shares are gaining over 38% without any clear news this morning.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares are increasing more than 24% with strong pre-market trading.
- Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) stock is rising over 21% after announcing a senior secured credit facility.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are heading close to 20% higher with heavy pre-market trading today.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is jumping more than 17% after closing a public offering.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares are climbing over 13% on topline results from a study.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock is up more than 12% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is plummeting over 25% on plans for a reverse stock split.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares are diving more than 22% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock is tumbling over 19% on lackluster Q4 earnings.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares are retreating more than 19% after rallying yesterday.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock is taking an over 16% beating on a $300 million private offering.
- IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) shares are dropping more than 16% on its latest earnings report.
- Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) stock is falling over 15% on a proposed public offering.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares are decreasing nearly 12% after a recent bankruptcy filing.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock is slipping more than 11% with recent weakness.
- 36KR (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.