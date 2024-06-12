Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we dive into all of the biggest news sending shares higher and lower on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting notices, an acquisition plan, a public share offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sify Technologies Limited – Rights (NASDAQ:SIFYR) are rocketing more than 49% ahead of their delisting next week.
- Golden Heaven (NASDAQ:GDHG) stock is soaring over 47% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Wang & Lee (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares are surging close to 40% with strong early morning trading.
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) stock is gaining more than 29% on acquisition news.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) shares are increasing nearly 25% this morning.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) stock is rising over 23% after adding its product to a new marketplace.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares are climbing more than 16% as they continue to rise on positive preclinical data.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock is jumping over 15% on Wednesday morning.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) shares are heading 15% higher this morning.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is up more than 12% today.
10 Top Losers
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is plummeting over 41% on a delisting notice.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are diving almost 32% on a proposed public offering.
- U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) stock is tumbling more than 26% after rallying yesterday.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares are taking an over 24% beating on Wednesday morning.
- KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) stock is sliding more than 22% after rallying yesterday.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares are retreating over 19% after yesterday’s rally.
- Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) stock is falling more than 17% after rising higher yesterday.
- Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) shares are dropping over 16% this morning.
- Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) stock is slipping more than 13% today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.