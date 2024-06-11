Why Is Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Stock Up 59% Today?

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock is up on Tuesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the ocean robots company’s shares.
Nauticus Robotics stock is experiencing heavy trading, with more than 41 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to the company’s daily average of about 14.1 million shares.
Investors will also note that KITT stock saw heavy trading and a rally yesterday. That resulted in more than 212 million shares changing hands yesterday. It also saw the stock rally 49% when markets closed on Monday.
Investors will keep in mind that this movement comes without any clear news from Nauticus Robotics. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no analyst coverage that would cause the shares to rally.
KITT Stock Movement on Tuesday
Even without clear news, the heavy trading of KITT stock has the shares up this morning. That has the stock increasing 58.9% as of Tuesday morning. However, shares were down 60.9% year-to-date when markets closed on Monday.
Investors will also want to be careful with Nauticus Robotics as KITT is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of 23 cents and market capitalization of only $14.416 million. This means its susceptible to volatility and could be the target of a pump and dump.
Investors will want to keep reading for even more of the most recent stock market stories today!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, catalysts coming this week and more. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- May CPI, June FOMC Meeting Loom as Stock Market Crash Triggers on June 12
- Bank of America Just Raised Its Price Target on Nio Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.