Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock is rocketing more than 248% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Anew Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) shares are soaring over 75% after securing a key patent in Europe.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is surging more than 36% as it continues yesterday’s rally.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are gaining over 36% on a $5 billion investment.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is increasing more than 32% with strong trading this morning.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares are rising over 26% on a positive clinical trial.
- Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) stock is heading more than 21% higher on Wednesday morning.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares are climbing over 18% even as it plans to wind down operations.
- Golden Matrix (NASDAQ:GMGI) stock is jumping more than 15% today.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are up over 14% on survival plans.
10 Top Losers
- NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) stock is diving more than 24% without any recent news to report.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares are tumbling over 15% on a proposed public offering.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock is taking a 14% beating on public offering plans.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares are sliding more than 12% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) stock is decreasing over 11% on Wednesday.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) shares are dropping more than 10% today.
- GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) stock is falling over 10% despite insider buying.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are slipping more than 9% today.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock is dipping over 9% this morning.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers, down more than 9% as they prepare for delisting tomorrow.
