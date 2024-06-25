Why Is Volcon (VLCN) Stock Up 60% Today?

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the electric off-road powersport vehicles company’s shares this morning.
This has more than 2 million shares of the stock traded as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 95,000 shares. Investors will also note that VLCN stock’s float is only 250,940 shares.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that this heavy trading comes without any news from Volcon. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain today’s rally. The same is true for analyst coverage.
Another thing worth mentioning is that VLCN is a penny stock. This comes from its low daily average trading volume, its prior closing price of $3.88 and its market capitalization of just $1.164 million.
What That Means for VLCN Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain disadvantages. That includes volatility as speculative traders dive into the shares. It could also be rallying in the first part of a pump and dump by retail and day traders.
No matter the case, VLCN seems to be a risky investment that traders may want to avoid this morning.
VLCN stock is up 59.5% as of Tuesday morning. However, the shares were down 99.1% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
