Wall Street Favorites: 3 Blockchain Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for June 2024

Looking to dip your toes in blockchain? Here are some strong buy blockchain stocks that could pique your interest.
Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that develop or use blockchain one way or another.
Blockchain was introduced to the world by Satoshi Nakamoto — the creator(s) of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) — as the underlying technology of the cryptocurrency. Today, more companies are lining up to adopt the tech for its ability to tamper-proof systems — among other game-changing use cases.
Blockchain stocks are either pure plays or companies that focus exclusively on blockchain. They could also be companies that integrate blockchain into their processes or invest in the tech. For the latter companies, it’s a classic case of “If you can’t beat them, join them,” as blockchain’s relevance becomes more undeniable than ever.
Here are our picks for some strong buy blockchain stocks this season.
Mastercard (MA)
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was included in Forbes’ 2023 Blockchain 50 list, a list of billion-dollar companies aggressively pursuing distributed ledger technology.
For Mastercard to push into blockchain this way is wholly ironic, given that the technology was conceived to power a money system that would wrest control from financial “establishment” stalwarts such as the payments company.
But Mastercard’s venture into blockchain is with the same motivations as its experimentation with artificial intelligence. The trains for these two phenomena have left the station, and financial companies that don’t leap on risk lagging behind. Mastercard knows this.
The company has historically been a strong buy. That’s thanks to a global shift towards cashless transactions, a massive cardholder and merchant network worldwide, and continuous innovation — such as with blockchain.
With its already strong fundamentals, plus its integration of the tech, Mastercard is a strong buy blockchain stock any time. Analysts agree. Out of 40, 30 rate Mastercard a “buy,” six rate it “overweight” and four give it a “hold” rating.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was one of the first big-time American corporations to prepare for the blockchain revolution.
The tech company’s first foray into blockchain was in 2015 with its Microsoft Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS). The service is a partnership with blockchain company Consensys to offer developers a single-click, cloud-based environment.
Microsoft has gone on to expand its blockchain offerings over the years with projects such as the Confidential Consortium Framework (CCF) and its recent partnership with Axelar.
CCF is an open-source tool that lets members perform secure and verifiable computations without needing to trust each other or a central authority. With the Axelar partnership, Microsoft seeks to create best-in-class blockchain onramps for startups and enterprises.
Microsoft would still be a successful company by any measure without blockchain. However, its onboarding of the tech has certainly helped it maintain a competitive edge, and it’s a sure bet for strong buy blockchain stocks. Wall Street analysts overwhelmingly rate Microsoft shares a “buy” with 47 “buy” ratings against eight “overweight” and just three “neutral” ratings.
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
If you were ever to go by strong buy ratings alone, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) would be hands down a go-to stock right now. Analysts currently give the company a consensus rating of “buy,” with all recommending buying the stock.
Riot Platforms is one of several companies profiting from Bitcoin’s rise. The Colorado-headquartered firm mines the pioneering crypto.
Riot recorded $212 million in net income for Q1 this year — a 1,000% increase from a year ago and a record for the company. The firm profited from BTC’s 131% surge to book $74.6 million in revenue.
The company will maintain a strong buy blockchain stock status for the foreseeable future. CoinTelegraph reported in April that Riot’s stock price rose higher than other BTC mining outfits after it announced a new facility in Corsicana, Texas. Once complete, it will be the biggest BTC mining operation worldwide, per CEO Jason Les.
On the date of publication, Hope Mutie did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the stocks mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to InvestorPlace.com’s Publishing Guidelines.