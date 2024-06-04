Why Is Avalon Globocare (ALBT) Stock Down 27% Today?

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:ALBT) stock is down on Tuesday but only after the commercial real estate company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Monday on a recent filing.
That rally came after the company filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That’s worth noting as Avalon Globocare’s shares were in danger of being delisted due to that filing being late.
With that filing came heavy trading of ALBT stock on Monday. That resulted in more than 155 million shares of the stock changing hands yesterday. The company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at 2.6 million shares.
ALBT stock closed out trading on Monday up 316.9%. That also had Avalon Globocare’s shares up 161.7% since the start of the year.
ALBT Stock Movement on Tuesday
ALBT stock is down 26.8% as of Tuesday morning. It makes sense the company’s shares would give up some of their gains after yesterday’s rally.
Trading volume is also much lower this morning at about 1.3 million shares. That’s likely another reason for the stock’s slump today.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
