Why Is Hywin (HYW) Stock Down 17% Today?

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the financial investment company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday.
That rally came about with heavy trading of HYW stock. This resulted in some 10.2 million shares traded when markets closed. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 214,000 shares. The company’s float is relatively small at 8.65 million units.
Investors will note that this movement resulted in HYW stock closing out Monday up 91.2%. Even so, the company’s shares were still down 62.8% year-to-date when markets closed that day.
HYW stock’s movement isn’t nearly as strong today with the stock down 16.8% as of Tuesday morning. Trading also isn’t as heavy with roughly 303,000 shares on the move as of this writing.
Recent HYW Stock News
One recent piece of Hywin news worth keeping in mind is a delisting notice sent to it late last week. This is due to shares of HYW stock not meeting the Nasdaq Exchange’s minimum bid price.
Hywin has 180 trading days to adjust its share price. If it fails to do so, it might be eligible for a 180-day extension. The company may adjust its share price through a reverse stock split.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.