Why Is China Liberal Education (CLEU) Stock Down 16% Today?

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is retreating on Monday after the Chinese educational services company’s shares underwent an unexpected rally on Friday.
That rally resulted in shares of CLEU stock soaring 58.4% higher during normal trading hours. It also brought with it heavy trading as some 18 million shares of the stock changed hands that day. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at roughly 560,000 shares.
It’s worth noting that this surge in trading came without any clear news from China Liberal Education. That includes a lack of press releases, filings, or analyst coverage that would cause shares of CLEU to rally on Friday.
Instead, traders will keep in mind that CLEU is a penny stock. This means it can be volatile from time to time and is also at risk of being pumped and dumped by certain types of traders. That’s something worth thinking about before investing in China Liberal Education.
CLEU Stock Movement on Monday
It makes sense that CLEU stock would give up some of its gains from Friday today. This comes alongside some 832,000 shares trading hands as of this writing. That’s already above its daily average trading volume.
CLEU stock is down 16.3% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.