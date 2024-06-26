Why Is GRI Bio (GRI) Stock Down 29% Today?

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock is falling on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a proposed public offering for its shares.
GRI Bio plans to offer up to 2,238,806 shares of GRI stock. Each share comes with one Series C-1 warrant and one Series C-2 warrant, which can be exercised for another share of GRI.
GRI Bio doesn’t have a firm price ready for its public offering just yet. Instead, it’s operating at an assumed price of $2.68 per share, which is also the price it has set for exercising its warrants.
GRI Bio also notes that the Series C-1 warrants will expire five years after being issued. The Series C-2 warrants are set to expire 18 months after being issued. The company is also offering up to 2,238,806 pre-funded warrants for investors who would see their stakes surpass 4.99% if they bought more shares.
What This Means for GRI Stock
A public offering increases the total number of outstanding shares on the market. At the same time, that dilutes the stakes of current shareholders in the company. That’s one reason why GRI stock is down today.
On top of that, public offerings are typically priced below the stock’s current value. This discount usually affects the stock’s trading price. While the company hasn’t priced shares in this offering yet, investors are still expecting a discount.
GRI stock is down 29.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.