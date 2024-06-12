Why Is Sify Technologies Limited – Rights (SIFYR) Stock Moving Today?

Sify Technologies Limited – Rights (NASDAQ:SIFYR) stock is moving on Wednesday as the company prepares to delist the shares next week.
Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) said that it will delist its American Depository Shares (ADS) from the Nasdaq Capital Market. This is a voluntary action set to take place after markets close on June 18, 2024.
Sify Technologies notes that these shares are set to expire on June 21, 2024. The company says that because of this, it won’t make any moves to list the rights on another exchange following their delisting.
Sify Technologies says that this should give investors plenty of time to directly sell the ADS rights before they are delisted. They can also contact Citibank to have it sell SIFYR stock for them as the ADS Rights Agent before delisting.
SIFYR Stock Movement on Wednesday
Sify Technologies Limited – Rights have been volatile this morning ahead of the company’s delisting update for the ADS. This saw the stock jump as much as 50% during pre-market trading. However, the stock is currently down 6.2% as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.