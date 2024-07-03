3 Low-Priced Fintech Stocks You Better Not Sleep On

At their heart, fintech stocks are about leveraging technology to improve and automate the delivery of financial services. The word fintech is a shortened combination of financial technology and is often equated with payments technology and other applications that make life easier.
It’s an area projected to continue growing at an annual rate of 16.5% between 2024 and 2032. That rapid growth rate is one of the primary reasons investors are so keen to learn about the best stocks in the sector.
The fintech sector has lagged behind the overall market in 2024. As disappointing as that is, it also suggests there is room for fintech to rebound moving forward. That somewhat weak performance also implies there are deals to be had. There are several low-priced and undervalued opportunities for investors to consider at this point. Let’s take a look at three fintech stocks that appear to be well positioned currently.
Block (SQ)
Block (NYSE:SQ) is one of the forefathers of the fintech stock segment and one that’s currently low priced.
The company made its name through the Square point-of-sale systems that lend the stock its ticker name. Although Square generated $820 million in gross profits in the first quarter, it is no longer the firm’s main priority. Cash App generated $1.2 billion in gross profits during the same period and now defines the company along with its blockchain aspirations.
Whatever the focal segment, Block continues to be fintech oriented. The company is heavily associated with Bitcoin. Despite concerns by investors that Block spends too much time and money on Bitcoin, it’s hard to argue that the company isn’t concerned with financial technology first and foremost.
It’s also difficult to argue with the notion that Block stock is low priced at the moment. The analysts covering Block believe that its shares are worth more than $87 on average. Shares currently trade for $63.
Adyen (ADYEY)
Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) is a Netherlands based global processing platform and an undervalued fintech stock to consider.
It’s clear that the company is in the midst of a large opportunity based on its most recent earnings report. That report showed that Adyen’s revenues grew by 21% in the period on processing volumes that increased by 46%.
The company continues to experience volume acceleration with its large enterprise partners. Adyen is the mobile app partner of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and processes all of its transactions.
Overall, revenues are expected to grow by approximately 11% at the firm in 2024. However, earnings growth is expected to outpace top line growth during the same period, at 29%. Earnings growth is one of the most influential factors in raising a given stock’s market price. Thus, it’s reasonable to anticipate that Adyen could increase in price moving forward.
It’ll be an interesting one to watch because the shares are slightly down year-to-date. There certainly is some value given the company’s performance. It’s a matter of when the markets choose to recognize that value.
Nu Holdings (NU)
Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a stock that has a place in Warren Buffett’s portfolio of holdings. Buffett is known to prefer financial stocks and this digital banking platform serving Brazil and parts of Latin America is one that he likes.
Nu Holdings is one of many so-called neobanks. They offer a whole host of ancillary services beyond those from traditional banks. It’s part of the reason that Nu Holdings has grown so rapidly, surpassing the 100 million customer mark during the first quarter.
That rapid growth and rapid customer acquisition as it resulted in rapidly rising share prices year-to-date. NU stock traded for $8 at the beginning of 2024 and is rapidly approaching $13.
These companies are entering into all kinds of related industries including the travel sector and mobile networks. The idea is to build a sort of one-stop shop API that brings more and more banking into the mobile realm.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.