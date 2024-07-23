Apple Stock Alert: Rumors Swirl That Apple Is Cooking Up a Foldable iPhone

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been making headlines for a range of new expected features for its upcoming iPhone release this fall. However, new headlines are proliferating that suggest Apple could be looking to release a foldable iPhone as soon as 2026. Apple stock is trading roughly flat today on this news, aligning with broader markets which are also performing relatively even-keeled.
The company is reportedly working on a foldable version of its iPhone, which would involve the use of many components suppliers have received calls on. The Information initially reported on these rumors, with a number of sources across the supply chain cited.
Let’s dive into what may come of this potential launch and what investors may want to expect in terms of the impact on AAPL stock.
Apple Stock Little Changed on New iPhone Rumors
Other competitors such as Samsung have ventured into the foldable smartphone space and I myself know a few individuals with such phones. Indeed, it will be interesting to see if such a phone will take off among Apple’s core customer base, many of whom have gotten used to carrying around larger and larger devices (from a display standpoint).
The potential foldable iPhone is likely to have characteristics similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and reports are that this Apple project is code-named V68. Expectations are that Apple could launch a thinner device, with other enhancements likely to be included as well.
Given that we’re a year away from such a launch, the company will have plenty of time to fine tune its offering before releasing the new model to the public. All eyes will be on the company’s upcoming earnings report next week and investors will eagerly be awaiting how existing numbers come in. For now, this appears to be just one more potential catalyst to add to the list when it comes to Apple stock right now.
