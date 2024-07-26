Produce Recalls 2024: Kroger, Aldi, Walmart Pull Veggies From Shelves

New produce recalls have several major retailers pulling vegetables from shelves in 15 states over contamination concerns.
The issue behind the produce recalls is that some vegetables may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This can cause fatal illness in the young and elderly alongside severe short-term issues for healthy people.
Let’s break down those produce recalls below!
Produce Recalls 2024 Details
First up are retail packaged items sold at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA and WV. That includes the following:
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano – UPC 073064202581 – 16 ounce bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle – UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 pound bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2 count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2 count tray
Also, these packaged goods were sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA and WV:
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
Finally, the following items were sold in bulk or by weight at Walmart, Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Save-a-Lot stores.
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Whole cucumbers
- Green beans
- Green bell peppers
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mixed Vegetable boxes “shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only”
- Mustard greens sold in bunches
- Pickling cucumber
- Plain parsley sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
The produce included in these recalls comes from Wiers Farm. They were sold under the Wiers Farm and Freshire Farms brands.
There is more news that consumers will want to know about on Friday!
Fortunately, we have all of that news ready to go today! Among that is new info on cheese recalls and other hot news worth knowing about on Friday! You can catch up on all of that at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Cheese Recalls 2024: St. Jerome Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Health Risks
- SEC Charges Citron’s Andrew Left in $20 Million Fraud Scheme: What You Need to Know
- Why Is Everi (EVRI) Stock Up 42% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.