Cheese Recalls 2024: St. Jerome Cheese Recalled Due to Possible Health Risks

Cheese recalls are a hot topic on Friday as St. Jerome products are being pulled from shelves due to possible health risks.
Testing by the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination for some of the St. Jerome cheese made by Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese. That includes 8-ounce wedges and full 15-pound wheels in batch 231129.
Customers can identify the products included in this recall by checking the batch number listed on them. Customers shouldn’t eat the St. Jerome cheese included in these recalls.
Listeria monocytogenes can be fatal to the young, elderly and those with weakened immune systems. For healthy individuals, it can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
Cheese Recalls Details
Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese sold the St. Jerome brands of cheese in these recalls across several venues. That includes wholesale customers, retail storefronts and through its website.
The wedge of cheese sold by Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese comes in a clear plastic. The wheel is also in clear plastic with a label on the side. This includes its ingredients list, as well as a location for the batch number.
There is more market news that’s worth diving into below!
We have all of the hottest happenings that consumers need to know about on Friday! That includes everything going on with Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) stock and more. All of this news is ready at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Kroger and Albertsons Pause Merger Deal: KR and ACI Stocks on Watch
- Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Keeps Trending After Nvidia-Fueled Rally
- Why Is BurgerFi International (BFI) Stock Up 71% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.