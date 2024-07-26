Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Keeps Trending After Nvidia-Fueled Rally

SERV stock has jumped 500% in a little over a week

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 26, 2024, 9:49 am EDT
  • In a volatile morning of trading, Serve Robotics (SERV) stock is up over 5% after jumping 40% yesterday.
  • The autonomous robot maker’s shares have rallied about 500% since Nvidia (NVDA) disclosed an investment in the company on July 18. 
  • Nvidia owns 10% of SERV stock. 
SERV Stock - Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Keeps Trending After Nvidia-Fueled Rally

Source: Walter Cicchetti / Shutterstock.com

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock gained 40% yesterday and is currently up about 5% this morning. However, the stock is experiencing some very volatile trading this morning. The shares have soared about 500% since Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) disclosed on July 18 that it had taken a small stake in the autonomous robotics company.

Meanwhile, Serve yesterday announced a change to its board of directors.

Nvidia’s Investment and Serve’s Background

On July 18, Nvidia disclosed that it had obtained 3.7 million shares of Serve Robotics stock, representing a 10% stake in the firm. As of yesterday’s market close, that stake in SERV stock was worth about $45 million.

Serve, founded in 2007, sells zero-emission robots that have attained Level 4 autonomy. This means that they can “operate routinely without human intervention and can rely on their onboard capabilities to ensure safe operation.”

In May, the start-up disclosed that under a deal it had made with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Under the partnership, some customers in Los Angeles can get their meals delivered by Serve’s robots.

Serve’s New Director

Goldberg, Serve’s new director, is a vice president at Magna International (NYSE:MGA), a large Canadian auto parts maker. Before joining Magna, he was the CFO of electric vehicle start-up REE Automotive.

Prior to his stint at REE, Goldberg held several positions related to “new partnerships, strategic investments, and due diligence.” He joined Magna from investment bank Greenhill & Co, where he served as a managing director.

Also yesterday, Serve reappointed Uber executive Sarfraz Maredia, who is the latter company’s Vice President for Delivery and Head of Americas, to its board.

The Price Action of SERV Stock

In the past five days, the shares have risen 60%, and they have jumped 300% in the last three months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Artificial Intelligence, Technology

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/07/serve-robotics-serv-stock-keeps-trending-after-nvidia-fueled-rally/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC