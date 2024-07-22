Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Continues Soaring on Nvidia Bet

After gaining nearly 190% on Friday, Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock is up another 50%-plus this morning. Last week, the huge rally in shares was sparked by a disclosure from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) that it had obtained a relatively small stake in the robotics startup.
Launched in 2017, Serve markets zero-emission robots that have achieved Level 4 autonomy. According to the firm, its robots are “able to operate routinely without human intervention, and can rely on their onboard capabilities to ensure safe operation.”
What to Know About Serve Robotics
Back in May, Serve Robotics disclosed that it had launched a partnership with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Under the deal, some Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles can have their food delivered by Serve robots.
In April, Nvidia also converted a promissory note that it had purchased into 1.05 million shares of SERV stock. At current prices, the chipmaker has a stake that’s worth about $12 million.
Serve generated just $207,000 of revenue in 2023, although its sales for the trailing 12 months come in at $1.11 million. In the first quarter of 2024, Serve reported $900,000 of revenue.
As of this writing, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of SERV stock is a gargantuan 250 times.
Will Serve Robotics and Nvidia Help Each Other?
Serve appears to be a small but leading player in the autonomous robot space and the company uses Nvidia’s Jetson platform to power its robots’ artificial intelligence (AI) computing. As Serve obtains more customers and continues to deliver strong sales growth, it could provide Nvidia with meaningful revenue within the next several years. Importantly, other autonomous robotics makers — seeing that Serve is succeeding with Nvidia’s AI chips — may follow suit and incorporate Jetson into their products as well.
Of course, on the other side of the equation, Serve Robotics will benefit from the funds that Nvidia has invested in the startup. Serve could also get a lift from the chipmaker’s expertise and many corporate connections.
That said, given the current stratospheric valuation of SERV stock, investing in SERV shares at this point could be a risky move.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.