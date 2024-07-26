Kroger and Albertsons Pause Merger Deal: KR and ACI Stocks on Watch

Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) are delaying their merger plans due to a Colorado judge halting the combination of the two grocery companies.
The Colorado judge paused the merger due to a lawsuit from the state’s Attorney General. The trial for this lawsuit is set for Sept. 30, and the two companies can’t move forward with the merger until after it is resolved.
Kroger provided the following statement about the lawsuit to Grocery Dive:
“We look forward to defending in court how the combination of Kroger and Albertsons will provide meaningful, measurable benefits, including lower prices and more choices for families across the country and more opportunities for stable, well-paying union jobs.”
Kroger and Albertsons Stock Movements Today
News of the paused merger between the two companies has investors keeping an eye on KR and ACI stocks today. In the case of KR stock, the shares are up 1.1% while ACI stock is unmoved from its prior close as of Friday morning.
Investors are also going to want to keep an eye on Kroger and Albertsons stocks when that court date rolls around. The decision of the judge could cause trouble for the planned combination of the two companies.
