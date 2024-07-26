COIN Stock: OpenAI Exec Joins Coinbase’s Board of Directors

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is in the news Friday after an executive of OpenAI joined the crypto exchange company’s board of directors.
Coinbase has added Chris Lehane to its board of directors. He’s an executive at artificial intelligence (AI) startup OpenAI. Investors should also remember that Lehane was an aid to former President Bill Clinton.
Coinbase is beefing up its board of directors as it seeks to bolster its support in the U.S. government. It is also adding other members to its board who can help it better deal with regulators.
COIN Stock: More Board Members
Another addition to the board is Paul Clement. He was the U.S. Solicitor General under former President George W. Bush. His addition shows that Coinbase is dedicated to gaining bipartisan support among former government workers.
The final addition to the Coinbase board of directors is Christa Davies. She is the Chief Financial Officer of Aon (NYSE:AON) and is a board member at Stripe and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). With these additions, the COIN board now has 10 directors.
COIN stock is up 6.2% as of Friday morning. The stock is also up 56.7% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.