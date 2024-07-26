Why Is Zynex (ZYXI) Stock Down 24% Today?

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock is falling on Friday following the release of the medical device maker’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2024.
This starts with diluted earnings per share of 4 cents. That’s well below Wall Street’s estimate of 8 cents for the quarter. It’s also down from the company’s diluted EPS of 9 cents from the same period of the year prior.
Zynex also reported revenue of $49.9 million for the quarter. That’s another miss compared to analysts’ estimate of $52.09 million. It’s also down from the $50 million reported in the second quarter of 2023.
Zynex president and CEO Thomas Sandgaard said the following in the earnings report.
“Revenue during the quarter was impacted by a continued change in product mix, with sales of our private labeled pain management products growing more than anticipated. While this growth diversifies revenue, these product sales are one-time and lack the trailing revenue model present in our electrotherapy products.”
ZYXI Stock Drops on Guidance
Zynex’s updated outlook includes Q3 revenue of at least $50 million and 2024 revenue of at least $200 million. However, both of these would miss Wall Street’s revenue estimates of $60.23 million in Q3 and $226.95 million for 2024.
ZYXI stock is down 23.9% as of Friday morning.
