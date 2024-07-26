LTM Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as LATAM Airlines Returns to the NYSE

LATAM Airlines (NYSE:LTM) stock is a hot topic on Friday after an initial public offering (IPO) saw the South American airline company’s shares return to the New York Stock Exchange.
LATAM Airlines went public again after being absent from the NYSE since 2020. Below, we’ll go over what everyone needs to know about the return of LTM stock!
LTM Stock IPO Details
- LATAM Airlines relisted its American Depositary Shares (ADS), representing 2,000 common shares of LATAM each, on the NYSE.
- This saw it offering 19 million ADS through an underwritten offering.
- The shares in this offering were priced at $24 each.
- This saw them start trading yesterday with the LATAM Airlines closing today.
- The company’s shares were removed from the NYSE in 2020 alongside a Chapter 11 filing.
- LATAM Airlines has since restructured its business and is no longer in bankruptcy.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire another 2.85 million ADS of LTM stock at the public offering price.
LATAM Airlines saw modest gains yesterday, with its shares closing out Thursday at $24.70 each. That positive movement continues on Friday with LTM stock gaining 2.3% as of this morning.
Investors will want to keep reading for even more of the most recent stock market stories for Friday!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about today! Among that is what has shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV), Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock moving today. All of this news is ready at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Keeps Trending After Nvidia-Fueled Rally
- Why Is Zynex (ZYXI) Stock Down 24% Today?
- Why Is Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Down 38% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.