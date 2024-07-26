Why Is Everi (EVRI) Stock Up 42% Today?

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) stock is on the rise Friday after the company agreed to an acquisition deal with private equity firm Apollo Global Management.
Apollo Global Management is buying Everi alongside International Game Technology’s (NYSE:IGT) IGT Gaming business. It will pay a combined total of $6.3 billion for the Everi and IGT Gaming.
With this acquisition, shareholders of EVRI stock will receive $14.25 per share in cash. That represents a 56% premium to the stock’s prior closing price. $4.05 billion of the cash in this deal will go to International Game Technology for its IGT Gaming business.
International Game Technology CEO Vince Sadusky said the following about the deal for EVRI stock:
“Our new agreement represents a positive evolution of our previously announced transaction with Everi and a successful culmination of the strategic review process that IGT launched last year. With the Apollo Funds, we have found a partner that recognizes the strength of IGT Gaming, the value of our talent and our position in the industry.”
EVRI Stock Reactions Today
With the news of the acquisition deal comes heavy trading of EVRI stock. This has more than 17 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.6 million shares.
EVRI stock is up 42.3% as of Friday morning.
There are more stock market stories worth reading about below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news for Friday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) stock today. You can catch up on this info at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- MARA Stock: Marathon Digital Is Doubling Down on Bitcoin
- Kroger and Albertsons Pause Merger Deal: KR and ACI Stocks on Watch
- COIN Stock: OpenAI Exec Joins Coinbase’s Board of Directors
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.