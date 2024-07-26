MARA Stock: Marathon Digital Is Doubling Down on Bitcoin

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock is in the news Friday after the crypto mining and holding company bought more Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Marathon Digital has purchased another $100 million worth of BTC. That has the company now holding over 200,000 Bitcoin on its balance sheet.
Marathon Digital is also dedicating itself to not selling Bitcoin. The company says it will take a HODL approach that will see it retain all BTC that it mines. It also will purchase additional tokens on the open market from time to time.
Marathon Digital Chief Financial Officer Salman Khan said the following about the company’s HOLD strategy:
“Given Bitcoin’s current tailwinds, including increased institutional support and an improving macro environment, we are once again implementing this strategy and focusing on growing the amount we hold on our balance sheet. Bitcoin’s recent price decline, coupled with the strength of our balance sheet, afforded us an opportunity to add to our holdings. We look forward to continuing to leverage our technological expertise to support Bitcoin and distributed digital asset ecosystems.”
What This Means for MARA Stock
Investors appear supportive of Marathon Digital’s plans to buy and hold onto Bitcoin. This has shares of MARA stock gaining 4% as of Friday morning. Even so, the stock is still down 8% since the start of the year.
Below are more stock market stories worth reading!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) stocks, as well as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock in the news today. All of that info is ready to go at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Kroger and Albertsons Pause Merger Deal: KR and ACI Stocks on Watch
- COIN Stock: OpenAI Exec Joins Coinbase’s Board of Directors
- Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Is Plunging on an ‘Execution Miss.’ What Is Really Going On?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.