Stocks to Buy: 3 Market Sleepers Set to Explode by 2028

Intelligent investors actively seek out sleeper stocks. These businesses hold substantial growth potential, yet investors frequently disregard them, often overlook their value, and might miss out on significant profits if not discovered early. These are sleeper stocks set to explode by 2028. Indeed, every firm has distinct market positioning and factors that make them attractive investments. These businesses, which include a leader in the generation of solar energy, have a strong moat, remarkable growth metrics, and deliberate expansions that should result in significant increases in output.
Meanwhile, one of them has technological capabilities in sophisticated packaging, and its entry into the foundry business demonstrates its ability to profit from emerging industries like AI and aerospace. One of them sticks out in the logistics sector thanks to its creative automation strategy and recent, well-timed acquisitions that have increased its market share throughout Europe. It is vital to comprehend these organizations’ strategies, financial conditions, and market positioning to leverage their portfolios’ upcoming significant growth stories.
Daqo New Energy (DQ)
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) leads the production of high-purity polysilicon for solar photovoltaics. The company’s solid production volume in Q1 2024 was 62,278 metric tons, up from the previous quarter. It is a result of planned expansion plans and effective capacity utilization. With plans to start operations at the Phase 5B plant by Q3 2024 and the Inner Mongolia 5A project adding significantly to output. Hence, Daqo expects an annual production rise of 40-50% in 2024, positioning the company to seize the expanding market demand.
Moreover, Daqo’s manufacturing costs dropped by 2% to $6.37 per kilogram in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Cash expenses also dropped to $5.61 per kilogram. These accomplishments highlight the business’s operational effectiveness and capacity to sustain profitability against downward pricing pressures and unstable economic conditions. As of March 2024, Daqo has $2.689 billion in cash, demonstrating its continued financial strength and offering enough liquidity to fund continuing operations and strategic projects.
In conclusion, Daqo New Energy is on the list of sleeper stocks set to explode because it maintains solid financials.
Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a major force in the semiconductor industry. The firm, which focuses on sectors including aerospace, military, and AI, has made a name for itself in the foundry industry. Major clients like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and top aerospace and military customers have shown faith in Intel’s capabilities and safe supply chain by committing to Intel 18A and later nodes. Over the mid-to-long-term, Intel Foundry may grow significantly. Thus, the profitability may increase as Intel increases output and realizes economies of scale.
Further, the company is superior to rivals in cutting-edge packaging and production technologies. Intel is gaining a foothold in the quickly growing semiconductor market. This may reach $240 billion by 2030 and requires this distinction. There are vital collaborations with lead players in the industry, like Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). Intel has facilitated these by demonstrating its capabilities at events like the Open Source Summit and Intel Vision. These collaborations promote the uptake of Intel’s technology in various industries and aid in market expansion.
Intel is among the sleeper stocks set to explode due to its advancements in foundry services, targeting high-growth sectors.
GXO Logistics (GXO)
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) leads in supply chain logistics and warehousing solutions. In Q1 2024, the acquisition of Wincanton was finalized, serving as an example of this approach. Wincanton expands GXO’s presence in important European markets, especially in industries like industrials and aerospace. The business projects considerable synergies and expects Wincanton to be accretive to earnings per share in 2024. There is a one-time net loss of $36 million in the first quarter of 2024. Acquisition-related transaction costs and historical litigation costs mostly bring this on. Hence, GXO maintains a solid financial position while emphasizing operational effectiveness.
Additionally, with an adjusted EBITDA of $154 million, the business proved that it could control expenses while funding expansion plans. In addition, GXO’s operating return on invested capital was 33%, above target, demonstrating good capital allocation discipline and operational efficiency. The business is a leader in integrating cutting-edge automation technology, such as AI-driven warehouse optimization solutions, reflected in notable productivity increases of up to 15%.
In conclusion, GXO Logistics is included in the sleeper stocks set to explode list due to its strategic acquisitions, strong market presence, and enhanced operational efficiency.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.