The 3 Best Acoustic Cloaking Stocks to Buy Now

While it may sound like something straight out of science fiction, acoustic cloaking technology is real, albeit incredibly niche in its industrial applications.
As a result, there are currently no companies we can comfortably call acoustic cloaking companies, and no stocks that are directly related to the acoustic cloaking technology.
However, several defense companies have taken the original research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to its most applicable industry — military and defense.
Specifically, acoustic cloaking technology allows for the transmission of sound to be manipulated in such a way that it may not be detected.
In other words, something like a sound wave from a speaker or a sonar ping can be absorbed and redirected in such a way that it is no longer reflected to the source and detectable.
This works very much like current radar still technology, which bounces radio waves off of the stealth object to prevent its detection by long-range radio waves.
For investors curious about buying into companies that are currently exploring this technology here are three acoustic cloaking stocks to consider.
BAE Systems (BAESY)
Highly specialized in naval sensor technology through its FAST Lab Maritime Sensing R&D section, BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has the early makings of potential future acoustic cloaking stocks.
Through this section, BAE Systems is at the forefront of developing innovative maritime sensing technologies to bolster U.S. naval supremacy.
Its focus is on countering emerging threats, and maintaining dominance in contested waters while expanding the acoustic detection capabilities of manned and unmanned systems operating both above and below the surface.
Moreover, the company’s advanced, modular sensor systems go to military customers in need of robust technology for the demanding environments of autonomous vehicles and remote deployments
These high-performance acoustic and non-acoustic solutions provide the U.S. Navy with an unmatched ability to detect, classify, locate and track enemy submarines in littoral and open ocean conditions. This makes BAE incredibly valuable among acoustic cloaking stocks.
Northrop Grumman (NOC)
Unlike BAE Systems, Northop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) doesn’t offer much public information regarding its stealth research.
After all, the company is directly developing and producing the next generation of stealth with its B-21 Raider aircraft and likely will not ever give insight into the acoustic cloaking technology it uses to remain undetected.
That said, the company certainly has some level of involvement with the technology and could one day benefit from it should commercial applications for it become relevant.
Beyond speculation on the company’s involvement with acoustic research, NOC remains one of the most competitive defense industry stocks as its status among the big five American defense companies.
Its broad diversification into all facets of defense from space to aviation, and even munitions, keeps it relevant to the U.S. military-industrial complex at all times.
General Dynamics (GD)
Another speculative member of the acoustic cloaking stocks category, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is likely responsible for helping develop the technology, due to its direct involvement in making nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy.
Moreover, the company has a direct subsidiary, General Dynamics Mission Systems – Canada, that specializes in sonar research and development for solutions like sonar detection and better soundwave amplification underwater.
For investors, buying into GD stock, as part of looking for the best acoustic cloaking stocks to buy, might seem slightly premature. However, the company is among the most important developers of underwear wave detection technologies in the world.
While right now these technologies don’t have much commercial merit, they could one day lead to consumer products that a company like GD takes profits on.
It’s important to remember, however, that all three stocks on this list are tangentially related to the concept of acoustic cloaking and may not see their stocks move as a result of developing this niche technology.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.