Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth reading about on Monday!
Moving stocks are the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, new agreements and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is rocketing more than 122% following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
- Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) shares are soaring over 56% after the assassination attempt on the former president.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is surging more than 43% for those same reasons.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares are rising close to 38% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Vince (NYSE:VNCE) stock is increasing over 23% without any news to report this morning.
- Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) shares are heading more than 18% higher with strong early morning trading today.
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) stock is climbing over 18% alongside a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rally.
- ProShares Trust ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) shares are gaining more than 17% for the same reason.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock is jumping over 15% without any clear news this morning.
- ProShares Trust ProShares Ultra Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHT) shares are up nearly 15% with a crypto rally.
10 Top Losers
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) stock is diving more than 25% without any clear news to report on Monday morning.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares are tumbling over 23% after a recent rally.
- TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock is taking a more than 21% beating after a Friday rally.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares are sliding over 21% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) stock is dropping more than 18% after signing an offtake agreement.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares are decreasing over 17% on Monday morning.
- ProShares Trust ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIT) stock is falling more than 16% this morning.
- Logistic Properties (NYSEMKT:LPA) shares are slipping over 15% after adding two new directors.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock is dipping more than 15% today.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15% on Monday.
