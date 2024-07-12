Why Is Qualigen (QLGN) Stock Up 141% Today?

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the clinical-stage therapeutics company secured a new loan.
Qualigen reached an agreement with an investor for a $2 million Senior Note due July 8, 2025, with an 18% annual interest rate. This note grants the company an extra $2 million of cash to work with.
There are some stipulations that come with this new investor loan. That includes changes to the Qualigen board of directors. Richard David, Sidney Emery, Kurt Kruger, and Ira Ritter have resigned from their board seats.
Following that, the board of directors appointed three new members to replace the outgoing ones: Campbell Becher, Robert Lim and Cody Price. The roles of these board members haven’t been determined yet.
QLGN Stock Reactions Today
Following these changes, QLGN stock is seeing major activity on Friday. About 297 million shares have changed hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 5.6 million shares.
QLGN stock is up 141.2% as of Friday morning.
Investors will find more of the most recent stock market stories below!
We offer up all of the hottest stock market news available on Friday! That includes everything happening with shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock, Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock and AT&T (NYSE:T) stock today. You can read up on all of these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- NEXI Stock Alert: NexImmune Delists From Nasdaq
- Why Is Vicinity Motor (VEV) Stock Up 114% Today?
- AT&T Data Breach: Were You Affected?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.