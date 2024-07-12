Why Is Vicinity Motor (VEV) Stock Up 114% Today?

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).
This CARB certification is for the company’s VMC 1200 class 3 electric truck. This identifies it as a zero-emission vehicle model year 2024.
With this certification, the VMC 1200 is able to be sold in every state of the U.S. Additionally, Vicinity Motor can now take part in California’s HVIP incentive program. This helps lower the cost of buying commercial EVs.
Vicinity Motor president Brent Phillips said the following about the news:
“We can now begin to finalize U.S. dealer relationships and sell VMC 1200 vehicles throughout the entirety of the United States, leveraging our early mover advantage as many commercial EV competitors are still in the pre-production stage. I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term.”
VEV Stock Movement on Friday
Vicinity Motor stock is surging higher today alongside heavy trading of its shares. This has more than 60 million units changing hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 32,000 shares.
VEV stock is up 114% as of Friday morning.
