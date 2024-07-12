AT&T Data Breach: Were You Affected?

AT&T (NYSE:T) just disclosed that “nearly all” of its customers were impacted by a breach of 2022 data. As a result of the AT&T data breach, logs of the calls and texts of the company’s customers were reportedly stolen.
Details About How and When the Hack Happened
The data breach occurred in April 2024 and primarily affected data compiled between May 2022 and October 2022. According to AT&T, an “illegal download” from Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) platform led to the AT&T data breach. Snowflake owns and operates a cloud-based data platform.
AT&T reported that it learned about the situation on April 19, 2024.
Other Victims and AT&T’s Plan
In addition to almost all of AT&T’s customers, the customers of other mobile phone companies that use AT&T’s network were also impacted.
On the positive side, the content of calls and texts was not exposed, and the information that was leaked is not believed to be publicly available. Further, callers’ names are not believed to have been exposed.
The company reported that it would notify everyone whose information was exposed by the hacks. Additionally, the telecom giant stated that it would give the victims tools that they can use to safeguard their information.
AT&T has launched a website with information about the hacks.
The Snowflake Link
An AT&T spokesperson told TechCrunch that the information was stolen from cloud platform operator Snowflake. The latter firm had been the target of multiple data thefts when AT&T’s information was stolen. AT&T would not explain why it was storing its customers’ data on Snowflake’s platform. However, Snowflake specializes in enabling its corporate customers to easily analyze their data.
Multiple other companies, including Ticketmaster and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), have reported that their data was hacked while it was on Snowflake’s platform.
For its part, Snowflake blamed the incidents on its customer’s failure to utilize multi-factor authentication.
