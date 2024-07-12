FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

AT&T Data Breach: Were You Affected?

The AT&T data breach reportedly occurred while the information was being stored on Snowflake's platform

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 12, 2024, 10:24 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Almost all of AT&T’s (T) customers were affected by a data breach that occurred in 2022.
  • The customers of many other companies were also affected by the hacks.
  • The telecom giant stated that it would notify everyone whose information was compromised.
AT&T data breach - AT&T Data Breach: Were You Affected?

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

AT&T (NYSE:T) just disclosed that “nearly all” of its customers were impacted by a breach of 2022 data. As a result of the AT&T data breach, logs of the calls and texts of the company’s customers were reportedly stolen.  

Details About How and When the Hack Happened

The data breach occurred in April 2024 and primarily affected data compiled between May 2022 and October 2022. According to AT&T, an “illegal download” from Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) platform led to the AT&T data breach. Snowflake owns and operates a cloud-based data platform.

AT&T reported that it learned about the situation on April 19, 2024.

Other Victims and AT&T’s Plan

In addition to almost all of AT&T’s customers, the customers of other mobile phone companies that use AT&T’s network were also impacted.

On the positive side, the content of calls and texts was not exposed, and the information that was leaked is not believed to be publicly available. Further, callers’ names are not believed to have been exposed.

The company reported that it would notify everyone whose information was exposed by the hacks. Additionally, the telecom giant stated that it would give the victims tools that they can use to safeguard their information.

AT&T has launched a website with information about the hacks.

The Snowflake Link

An AT&T spokesperson told TechCrunch that the information was stolen from cloud platform operator Snowflake. The latter firm had been the target of multiple data thefts when AT&T’s information was stolen. AT&T would not explain why it was storing its customers’ data on Snowflake’s platform. However, Snowflake specializes in enabling its corporate customers to easily analyze their data.

Multiple other companies, including Ticketmaster and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), have reported that their data was hacked while it was on Snowflake’s platform.

For its part, Snowflake blamed the incidents on its customer’s failure to utilize multi-factor authentication.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

5G, Communications

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/07/att-data-breach-were-you-affected/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC