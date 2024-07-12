NEXI Stock Alert: NexImmune Delists From Nasdaq

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is no longer trading on the Nasdaq Exchange after the company’s shares were delisted on Friday morning.
Shares of NEXI stock were removed from the Nasdaq Exchange when markets opened this morning. This came after several warnings from the Listing Qualifications Department that a delisting was imminent.
The Listing Qualifications Department decided to delist shares of NEXI stock as it identified NexImmune as a public shell company. NexImmune appealed this decision late last year but couldn’t change the listing hearings panel’s mind.
What’s Next for NEXI Stock?
There doesn’t appear to be any future for NexImmune as the company is already considering how best to liquidate its assets. It held a meeting for this on Thursday but didn’t reach a conclusion.
NexImmune is going to give it another try with an additional meeting on July 19. Stockholders on record as of June 11 will be eligible to take part in the shareholder meeting determining the company’s future.
It’s also unclear what will happen to NEXI stock now. The company hasn’t said anything about listing its shares on another exchange following the Nasdaq delisting.
