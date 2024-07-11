Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Thursday and we have breakdowns of all the latest news sending shares higher and lower this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are share sales, a new order, a closed public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is rocketing more than 67% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares are surging over 67% after UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) bought and sold shares.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock is soaring more than 51% alongside strong early morning trading.
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares are gaining over 42% with strong pre-market trading today.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is heading more than 30% higher on a traffic system order.
- Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) shares are increasing over 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is climbing more than 17% as it continues a recent rally.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are rising close to 16% with heavy early morning trading.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock is jumping over 13% on Thursday without any clear news.
- Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares are up 13% as part of an ongoing rally.
10 Top Losers
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is plummeting more than 33% without any apparent news this morning.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) shares are diving over 27% on Thursday.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is tumbling more than 26% after closing a public offering.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares are taking an over 19% beating after a recent rally.
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock is sliding more than 18% following a surprise rally yesterday.
- Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares are dropping over 16% on Thursday morning.
- Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) stock is decreasing more than 15% after climbing higher yesterday.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) shares are slipping over 14% as it continues to retreat.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock is dipping nearly 14% after a similar rise yesterday.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% following a rally yesterday.
