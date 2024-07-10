Why Is Zapp Electric Vehicles (ZAPP) Stock Down 25% Today?

Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is falling on Wednesday but that’s only due to the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares undergoing a rally yesterday.
ZAPP stock closed out Tuesday up 94.3%. That came alongside heavy trading, with more than 44 million shares traded. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 7.1 million shares.
This rally came without any news from Zapp Electric Vehicles. However, it did happen alongside a report out of China. This showed that sales of internal combustion engine cars in the country fell faster than expected.
ZAPP Stock Movement on Wednesday
Considering the massive rally shares of ZAPP stock saw yesterday, it makes sense that they would give up some of those gains this morning. As of Wednesday morning, the stock had slipped 24.7%.
Investors will note that this isn’t a sign of a selloff in ZAPP stock. The current fall comes with roughly 664,000 shares traded. That’s still well below the company’s daily average trading volume.
ZAPP stock has also been a strong mover throughout 2024. Zapp Electric Vehicles’ shares were up 220.5% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday. However, the stock is down 61.3% over the last 12 months.
Investors will want to stick around for even more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest market happenings that traders need to know about on Wednesday! That includes everything happening with shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock, Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) stock today. All of this news is ready at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is LegalZoom.com (LZ) Stock Down 28% Today?
- Why Is Vivopower (VVPR) Stock Up 101% Today?
- Why Is Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Stock Up 49% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.