Why Is Vivopower (VVPR) Stock Up 101% Today?

Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors react to the sustainable energy solutions company securing an extended loan financing facility agreement.
Vivopower says that it has entered into an agreement with its major shareholder AWN Holdings Limited. This consolidates all of its loans at VivoPower International PLC level and amends them to non-current status.
This improves Vivopower’s balance sheet as it prepares for a combination with Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW). It also grants AWN Holdings Limited an option to acquire 1.15 million shares of Tembo stock after the merger of the two companies.
AWN Holdings Limited will be able to exercise these options at a price of $1.35 per share. These shares will represent 1.3% of outstanding Tembo stock. Additionally, they will be subject to a six-month lockup period.
VVPR Stock Movement Today
This news brings with it heavy trading of Vivopower shares on Wednesday. That has more than 15 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.2 million shares.
VVPR stock is up 101% as of Wednesday morning. The stock was up 36.4% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
