Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to dive into all of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a public debut, a bankruptcy filing and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock is rocketing more than 211% after announcing a psilocybin export to Australia and providing a clinical trial update.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares are soaring over 91% after expanding its intellectual property portfolio.
- BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock is surging more than 48% following its recent public debut.
- Cero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) shares are rising over 32% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock is increasing more than 17% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are gaining close to 17% with strong early morning trading today.
- Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) stock is heading over 14% higher on Q2 revenue growth and a share buyback.
- Signing Day Sports (NYSEMKT:SGN) shares are jumping more than 14% without any clear news this morning.
- Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) stock is getting a 14% boost on Thursday morning.
- Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares are up over 12% despite a lack of news today.
10 Top Losers
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock is plummeting more than 68% with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares are diving over 22% alongside lackluster Q2 results.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) stock is tumbling more than 19% following a rally yesterday.
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) shares are taking an over 18% beating after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is sliding more than 17% after a rally yesterday.
- IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares are falling over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock is dropping more than 16% alongside recent volatility.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares are retreating over 15% with recent volatility.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is decreasing more than 14% after rallying yesterday.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% following a Wednesday rally.
