What Is Going on With Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Today?

It’s been a busy week for Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock. On Monday, the electric vehicle (EV) company announced that it had produced 2,110 vehicles during the first quarter and delivered 2,394 of them. Production fell by 2.89% year-over-year, while deliveries grew by 70.51%.
Both figures topped their consensus analyst estimates, with analysts expecting production of 1,954 vehicles and 1,889 deliveries.
Lucid has guided for the 2024 production of 9,000 vehicles, which means that it must produce at least 5,012 vehicles during the second half of 2024 in order to achieve this.
Meanwhile, LCID stock is up by about 20% today. A Bloomberg interview with CEO Peter Rawlinson and a high short interest are likely the culprits behind the price action.
LCID Stock Surges 20% Amid CEO Interview and High Short Interest
First, Rawlinson stated that Lucid’s Gravity SUV is on track to begin production this year. The 7-seater has a projected range of 440 miles and a 0-60 mph time below 3.5 seconds.
He also highlighted Lucid’s partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), characterizing the fund as an ideal partner.
Next, Rawlinson said that Lucid’s technology gives it an advantage over its competitors. However, the company hasn’t announced a technology partnership in over a year. Last June, Lucid disclosed that it had agreed to supply Aston Martin with its electric vehicle powertrain and battery systems in a deal worth over $450 million.
“The agreement also marks the first such car manufacturer relationship for Lucid’s technology wing, expanding the reach of the company’s products and paving the way for more mainstream applications of the company’s revolutionary electric powertrain technology in the future,” said Lucid last June.
In the interview, Rawlinson said that the partnership has been going to plan and that Lucid is open to partnering with other companies.
Meanwhile, LCID carried an extremely elevated short interest based on the latest available data as of June 28. There were 251.51 million shares sold short, equivalent to a short interest as a percentage of float of 29.24%. Any short interest at 20% or greater is considered very high.
