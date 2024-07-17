It has been another incredible day of volatility in the markets, with many investors asking “Why are stocks down today?”
It’s a question worth exploring, with the Nasdaq Composite sinking roughly 2.5% this afternoon as a number of headwinds combine to give many growth investors indigestion. A broader rotation out of mega-cap high-flying tech stocks appears to be underway, with the Russel 2000 and other indices tracking small-cap stocks outperforming large-cap companies for the first time in quite a while.
Of course, at some point in every bull market, valuations start to matter. That certainly seems to be the case with chip stocks today, as Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are all down significantly in today’s session.
Let’s dive more into the price action in today’s market and why tech stocks in particular are getting hit so hard.
Why Are Stocks Down Today?
This aforementioned rotation out of mega-cap stocks into smaller-cap names isn’t necessarily a bad thing overall. Indeed, this broadening out of price action is something many investors have been waiting for, as these mega-cap stocks disproportionately affect the performance of many index fund investors.
However, a range of factors tied to further import tariffs and other crackdown measures on products coming out of China do appear to be a key factor in pushing money out of many chip names, for example, and into companies with better valuations.
At the end of the day, capital is supposed to flow to the area of the market that will generate the best return. That’s what capitalism is all about. In this case, the rotation we’re seeing appears to be based in logic, with investors collectively viewing the upside potential of many smaller high-growth companies as superior to those that have already been on incredible runs.
We’ll have to see whether this price action continues from here. But this is certainly an interesting trade that appears to be building steam right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.