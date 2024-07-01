Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors wondering why have come to the right place as we know what’s sending shares lower on Monday!
Stocks are down today as investors have a couple of things on their minds leading up to the July 4 holiday. That includes the release of the latest U.S. Jobs reports. This report shows the state of the economy and gives insight into inflation data.
While investors have been hopeful that the market will cool down, the Federal Reserve hasn’t signaled it will change its current stance just yet. That means we could be stuck with high interest rates longer than expected.
It’s also worth noting there isn’t much in the way of earnings reports coming out this week. That could also be keeping stocks down today as investors don’t have much to look forward to during the short trading week.
Let’s check out how this news is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Slip
- The S&P 500 starts us off today with a .09% drop on Monday morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a .04% slide on Monday.
- The NASDAQ Composite isn’t feeling the heat today with a .13% increase as of this writing.
We have all of the hottest market happenings worth reading about on Monday! That includes what's going on with shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock, Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) stock today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.